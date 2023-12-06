5 Greer Co. individuals facing drug trafficking charges

Greer Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Five people out of Greer County are charged with trafficking drugs through the area.

According to court documents, Randy Ynn, Noah Levi Hogan, Laura Rupe, Cody Ritter, and Nathan Wynn were arrested late last month.

Their charges range from trafficking meth within 2,000 feet of a school, conspiracy to traffic meth, firearm possession during commission of a felony, and distribution of meth to a minor.

Investigators said several law enforcement agencies worked together for the arrests, including Greer County Sheriffs, the DEA, Mangum Police and more.

