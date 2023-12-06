Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

71-year-old dies, other residents displaced after apartment fire

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building after a fire broke out. (SOURCE: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A 71-year-old woman died and others were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Iowa Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the apartment complex in Cedar Rapids just before 2:15 p.m.

Firefighters helped all of the residents evacuate the building.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department released video Wednesday of the rescue taking place. First responders can be seen breaking windows and helping residents evacuate from the second and third floors of the apartment.

Despite their efforts, officials said 71-year-old Wasfia Elshennawy died after being taken to the hospital for smoke and fire-related injuries.

Many of the residents are unable to return to their homes due to the fire damage.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was accidental, but they do not yet know where it started.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award
Lawton crash involving City of Walters dump truck sends drivers to hospital
Crash involving City of Walters dump truck sends drivers to hospital
Marlow man facing felony charge after alleged attempted Duncan break-in
Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.
The final journey home: Pearl Harbor marine returns to Oklahoma

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, talks about the history of the Altus...
Airmen with 97th Air Mobility Wing tour local community during ‘Airpower and Agriculture’
Tom Buchanan, Lugert-Altus Irrigation District manager, talks about the history of the Altus...
Airmen from Altus AFB tour agricultural community
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts 6 fake Donald Trump electors
Neighborhood residents speak to Austin Police officers in Austin, Texas late Tuesday, Dec. 5,...
Man charged with capital murder after 6 dead and 3 wounded in wide trail of separate attacks in Texas