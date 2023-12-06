Expert Connections
Airmen with 97th Air Mobility Wing tour local community during ‘Airpower and Agriculture’

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTUS Okla. (KSWO) - Airmen for the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) on Altus AFB celebrated 46 years of partnership with the local agriculture community on Nov. 30.

According to a press release, the tour, previously known as “Farm City Week,” was renamed to “Airpower and Agriculture” in what the base says is to better reflect the event’s intent.

During the tour, 30 Airmen visited different locations in the Altus area such as the Altus Dam, Western Oklahoma State College and the Cotton Grower’s Co-op.

Regarding the significance of the partnership the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District Manager said the following:

The release also states that the partnership between the Altus community and the base is a vital one.

In response to Buchanan’s comments, a coordinator with the base said:

Diaz, who’s been a member of the Altus community since 1989, says that she’s proud to be from the area.

