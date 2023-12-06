Airmen with 97th Air Mobility Wing tour local community during ‘Airpower and Agriculture’

ALTUS Okla. (KSWO) - Airmen for the 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) on Altus AFB celebrated 46 years of partnership with the local agriculture community on Nov. 30.

According to a press release, the tour, previously known as “Farm City Week,” was renamed to “Airpower and Agriculture” in what the base says is to better reflect the event’s intent.

During the tour, 30 Airmen visited different locations in the Altus area such as the Altus Dam, Western Oklahoma State College and the Cotton Grower’s Co-op.

Regarding the significance of the partnership the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District Manager said the following:

Less than 1.5% of Americans work in the military and less than 1.5% work in agriculture. We have both here in Altus, where they help not only play a critical role in Southwest Oklahoma, but our entire nation.

The release also states that the partnership between the Altus community and the base is a vital one.

In response to Buchanan’s comments, a coordinator with the base said:

“To me, it’s mind-blowing. It’s inspiring that Altus is an essential part to both of these small populations in the U.S.”

Diaz, who’s been a member of the Altus community since 1989, says that she’s proud to be from the area.

It makes me really proud. It’s two different worlds coming together, for something bigger. It’s incredible to think about and it makes me emotional because I’m proud to be from here.

