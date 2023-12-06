Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim

Latest News

A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas.
Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
New details emerge about suspect in Virginia house explosion