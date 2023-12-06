Expert Connections
Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: KPLC, Welsh Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – The body of a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department was found in a river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said he seemingly vanished while boating on the Mermentau River.

Family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies have been searching the river since he was reported missing.

Investigators said nearby surveillance cameras showed the man’s boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles on the evening he disappeared.

His body was found near where officials believe he fell out of the boat. It is unclear why he fell into the water.

