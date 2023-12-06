Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In an update to Casey’s acquisition of EZ GO and Love’s stores across Lawton, many stores were closed today as renovations took place.

KSWO knows of at least three stores that were closed today, including the stores on Flower mound, 52nd and Rogers Lane, and the store near 34th and Cache.

That’s where 7news crew saw crews changing out the store’s branding.

After speculation on social media, Casey’s confirmed to KSWO on Nov. 30 that they purchased the formerly Lawton-based EZ-GO convenience stores.

This business move came after Love’s announced the initial purchase of EZ-GO stores just earlier in 2023.

