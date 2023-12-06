Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Comanche Co. creek

COMANCHE Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A driver was hurt after they crashed into a creek in Southwest Comanche County this morning, Dec. 6.

Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Southwest New Hope Road and Hurst Road. That’s where a white Chevy, traveling north on Hurst, clipped a guard rail on a bridge, and ended up in the creek bed.

Troopers also said the driver was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries that were reportedly minor. The roadway was closed for nearly an hour and a half, but re-opened just after 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.