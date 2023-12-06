Expert Connections
Duncan city council approves 2024 budget agenda items

Low income areas of Duncan may be seeing more improvements next year, thanks to grants specifically targeting the south side of the city.
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

”In Duncan we want to make sure that we do not discriminate against buying a home, leasing a home, whatever the case may be, regardless because of race or color or religious background or origin of where you’re from,” Gene Brown, Duncan city council member, said.

The city of Duncan adopts the Fair Housing Plan in accordance to the Fair Housing Act of 19-68. According to Duncan City Councilman Gene Brown, adopting the plan each year meets requirements for the city to attain more funding through grants.

”We benefit from it too. At the same time we can - do better things for our citizens in the community. When we apply for small city grants, that’s one of their requirements,” Brown said.

Brown says the Fair Housing Plan is passed every year. One area of Duncan that has seen some recent benefits, the Dixie Parks neighborhood, which is a low income area on the southside of the city. This area is specifically mentioned in another grant request approved by the Duncan City Council today, the Community Development Blocks Grant, which ensures the city will match funds requested of the Federal government for low income areas. The request on this grant? A total of two-hundred-ten thousand dollars.

”It’s not where you live or how you live. It’s how you respect the place you live. You know, clean it up, fix it up,” Brown said.

”People start to take pride in their homes, the beautification of the home, the upgrading of the home. And all that comes about because someone paid special attention to us,” Reginald Hooks said.

Hooks, a long time resident of the Dixie Park area, has owned properties and been directly impacted by the road repairs from some grants provided by the CDBG.

”It’s really been a morale builder, so we’re thankful for that,” Hooks said.

With the city council applying for the CDBG grant and adopting the Fair Housing Plan, low income areas can hopefully expect to see more improvements next year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

