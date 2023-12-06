Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Firefighters help decorate man’s home for Christmas as he battles cancer

Firefighters helped decorate a house for Christmas because the homeowners couldn't this year. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DALLAS (WFAA) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for a Dallas couple going through a difficult time.

They didn’t think it would happen this year, but community firefighters came together for a Christmas surprise for them.

It’s not Christmas at Tom and Janie Loveless’ home without their display that’s survived 40 years.

And the firefighters of Dallas Fire and Rescue’s Station 11 helped the couple keep their tradition going.

Tom Loveless is fighting lung cancer and had surgery one month ago, so Christmas decorations have been placed on hold.

Until firefighters joined forces to help.

The crew moved in when the couple was at a recent doctor’s appointment.

The Loveless’ returned to their house getting decked out for the holidays.

“You guys are too nice. My goodness,” Tom Loveless said.

Janie Loveless added, “We say our prayers at dinner time, and I just start crying. We’re just really blessed.”

The couple said this was more than they ever expected.

“I got my Christmas back. It’s wonderful,” Tom Loveless said.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

