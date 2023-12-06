Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band to make season bright with ‘Home for Holidays concert’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s time to make the season bright, and Fort Sill’s own 77th Army Band is putting on a concert tonight, Dec. 6, just in time for the holidays.

The Home for the Holidays concert starts at 7 p.m. at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium on Ferris Avenue.

The concert is free and open to the public and people are encouraged to arrive safely and early to secure seating.

