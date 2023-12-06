Grady Co. man arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting unconscious victim
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Grady Co., a man is facing charges for an incident that allegedly occurred in October.
61-year-old Rex Sanders, Jr. faces charges of sexual battery related to the incident.
According to court documents, the alleged victim was unconscious after consuming alcohol and a marijuana edible when they were allegedly sexually assaulted by Sanders.
Sanders faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
