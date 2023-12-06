High pressure keeps us warm and dry for this Wednesday | 12/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ridge of high pressure currently over the southwestern U.S. will keep us quiet and warm today. We’re waking up to temperatures in the 30s for nearly all locations. Areas in southwest Oklahoma are expected to see mostly sunny skies today. The sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts should stay near 20mph.

Overnight clouds will lift north. The partly cloudy skies will keep morning temperatures slightly warmer than the last few days with many on either side of 40 degrees. We’re looking at high temperatures tomorrow 15 to almost 20 degrees above average for early December! Expect the mid 70s and more sunshine later in the day. It’ll be breezy with winds sustained out of the southwest at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the 30s.

Don’t forget that happening this Thursday is our annual “Share Your Christmas” event! 7NEWS is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army as well as the Lawton Food Bank. We’ll be taking donations from 7am-7pm at the Walmart’s on Sheridan Road, Quanah Parker as well as the Neighborhood Market on 38th and Lee!

Thursday and Friday will both be very warm days! By Friday afternoon expect high temperatures to stay in the mid 70s. Its a possibility that Wichita Falls may break a record on Friday but it’s likely that Lawton will not. Skies will be mostly sunny with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 15mph. Wind gusts will be in the mid 20s all day long. The light jacket will suffice walking out the door Friday morning with temperatures in the low 50s.

Friday night our next cold front will start to push south. It’s expected to enter into northwest Oklahoma by the evening and continue it’s southerly trek into Saturday morning. All day Saturday winds are going to be gusty! Winds out of the northwest sustained at 10 to 20mph with wind gusts in the mid 30s. The Canadian airmass settles right in, making itself at home which will result in high temperatures dropping into the mid 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies Sunday with southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Starting Sunday morning, morning temperatures will be below-freezing.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

