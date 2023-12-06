Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Las Vegas police responding to active shooter alert at UNLV

FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday...
FILE -- Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas are responding to an active shooter at UNLV on Wednesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around noon.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union.

Police shared on X, formally Twitter, that there are “multiple victims” and advised everyone to avoid the area while the situation remains active.

This is a developing story with updates to follow

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award
Lawton crash involving City of Walters dump truck sends drivers to hospital
Crash involving City of Walters dump truck sends drivers to hospital
Marlow man facing felony charge after alleged attempted Duncan break-in
Westwin CEO KaLeigh Long pictured above speaking at second town hall.
Many Lawton residents still unsure after second refinery town hall

Latest News

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holiday students with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students
Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band getting ready for a 2022 Veteran’s Day performance.
Fort Sill’s 77th Army Band to make season bright with ‘Home for Holidays concert’
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’