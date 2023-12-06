Lawton City Council addresses homelessness and more

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In absence of the Mayor, Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren stepped in as Mayor Pro Tempore.

In the consent agenda, Council granted a contract to extend the water line in the Southwest Industrial Park area for the refinery coming to town. There was another item on the agenda discussing the agreement with Westwin Elements.

Multiple concerned community members stepped forward to share their thoughts, and while no action was taken on the second refinery item, Warren made a direction for the completion of paperwork between Westwin and the City be a priority for staff.

A partnership was established between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Lawton Fire Department, stating the department provide mutual aid when needed.

January 9 is the official date set for a public hearing for the closing of a public access easement for a Elmer Thomas bike route that crosses onto Lawton Public School property.

Officials with the city are trying to find alternate paths for when LPS starts constructing fences around the school.

Police Chief James Smith proposed a look at options for new management over the Lawton Municipal Jail. He told Council this could improve the relationship with Comanche County Detention Center, in hopes to operate as one jail system.

A finished proposal will be brought back to a future council meeting.

Looking to the future of Elmer Thomas Park , Council approved an additional $250,000 be given to for the Extension of the Children United All Inclusive playground.

“Well we just couldn’t be more excited. You know the playground is so close to being complete. We have all the playground equipment purchased,” said Max Sasseen, the project manager. “This money with the pour in place is just going to get us to where we have children playing and enjoying this playground in no time at all.”

Council ended their open session with discussion of the homeless problem throughout Lawton.

“We would love to be able to work together with the council and try to figure our some resolutions that we can help those who are out there who need it, but also try to figure out a way to get that crime element off the streets to to help the rest of the citizens,” said an officer with Lawton Police Department.

