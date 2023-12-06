Expert Connections
Lawton prepares for Share your Christmas at local Walmarts

Lawton
Lawton prepares for Share your Christmas at Walmart
By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The annual Share You Christmas event takes place Thursday from 7:00 a.m to 7:00 p.m. This year residents can drop off donations at all three Walmart locations in Lawton.

A store manager from the Walmart on Quanah Parker says that the end goal is to fill the trucks to the brim with items like canned or dry food, clothes and toys.

“All three walmart locations will have a donation bin in front of the store, in front of the doors and then we collect all day,” Tim Kraus said. “Then as the day goes on everything moves over to Sheridan, where the large Walmart trailer is and we try to fill that thing up.”

Kraus has been with Walmart for 10 years. He says he’s seen Share Your Christmas grow every year.

“Started out kind of slow, “ Kraus said. “But these last couple of years have been pretty big and definitely can tell by the size of trucks that we have been loading up”

Kraus says Share Your Christmas is a good way for Walmart to connect with the Lawton community.

“It’s great for the people of course we are a major player in the whole Lawton area, with the volume that we do and stuff like that, to take care of customers,” Kraus said.

