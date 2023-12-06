Local non-profit stops by Bishop Elementary for annual basket giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local non-profit was at a Lawton elementary school this afternoon, Dec. 6, to spread some Christmas kindness.

Members of Prince Hall Lodge #9 stopped by Bishop Elementary School as part of their annual Christmas Basket giveaway. Each of the 12 baskets held a turkey, along with everything needed for a warm holiday meal.

In addition to the baskets the Lodge gave two teachers $250 checks to help them get school supplies.

“We love the school, we love the kids here, and just blessing other people that need help, that’s what we’re here for,” Haywood Leon Vines, Worship Master of Prince Hall Lodge #9, said. “If you’re here within the community and you can’t help each other, then what are we doing?”

The group was able to give these holiday gifts thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the community, funds raised from their events held over the year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.