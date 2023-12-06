LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people have been arrested following what Lawton Police call a “lengthy pursuit” earlier this morning, Dec. 6.

A spokesperson for LPD told 7news over the phone that the chase began on I-44, after an officer noticed a vehicle speeding and it failed to stop.

According to police, during the chase the driver and passenger reportedly threw out what’s suspected to be narcotics. The chase eventually came to a stop, and the situation ended peacefully with both occupants being arrested, a spokesperson for LPD said.

Formal charges have not yet been filed, as the investigation is ongoing. However, police anticipate the driver will be charged with speeding and eluding police.

