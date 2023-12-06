LPD partners with LPS for ‘Shop with a Cop’ Christmas shopping spree

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department got into the holiday spirit this evening with its annual “Shop with a Cop” event.

The department partnered with Lawton Public Schools for the event.

The district brought together a group of students from across the city to meet with LPD and head to Target for a Christmas shopping spree.

Officials with the department say they’re thrilled every year for this event.

“It’s one way for our police department to give back to the community, and be a part of the community,” said LPD Public Information Officer, Sgt. Christopher Blessing. “There’s a saying out there, Sir Robert Peele, ‘The people are the police, and the police are the people.’ We’re no different from any other citizen in this town, we live in this town, we raised our family in this town.”

Blessing says the department holds events like these to better connect with area youth.

