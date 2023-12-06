Warm air will stick around through Friday, but we return to average temperatures this weekend | 12/6 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the 40s. We will bottom out in the low 40s just before sunrise, but warm temperatures return to the area tomorrow. The average high for this time of year is in the mid-50s, and we will be well above this average reaching the mid-70s for afternoon highs. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but winds will be strong out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Friday will have similar conditions with afternoon highs once again reaching the mid-70s. The change in our weather pattern will kick in on Friday night as a cold front pushes into the area.

Saturday will be the return of normal conditions to the area with most of Texoma in the mid-50s. Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph but gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. We will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with dry weather expected.

Our next chance for rainfall in Texoma will be next Wednesday. The details are still fuzzy this far out, but it appears scattered to widespread rain will be possible throughout the day. Temperatures will drop as well with temperatures in the 40s and 50s in the area. We will keep you updated on the rain chances as we move towards next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.