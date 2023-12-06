Warming trend continues through Friday; cold front Friday night | 12/5 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I hope you all are enjoying the week Texoma! It’s a nice one as the warming trend will continue through Friday. South winds will be breezy (even windy at times) Thursday sustained at 10-20 mph gusting up to 35! If you are going to be outside or going to the Share your Christmas event keep it in the back of your mind to prepare for. High pressure will dominated Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday allowing temps to soar into the 70′s Thursday and Friday.

Our next cold front or storm system arrives Friday night. Precipitation looks to stay north and east of Texoma but the cold front will come through. It’s not going to be the strongest cold front we have ever seen but it will set temperatures back below average for the weekend.

We shall see a northwest flow aloft with the jet stream early next week keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

