Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Warming trend continues through Friday; cold front Friday night | 12/5 PM

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - I hope you all are enjoying the week Texoma! It’s a nice one as the warming trend will continue through Friday. South winds will be breezy (even windy at times) Thursday sustained at 10-20 mph gusting up to 35! If you are going to be outside or going to the Share your Christmas event keep it in the back of your mind to prepare for. High pressure will dominated Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday allowing temps to soar into the 70′s Thursday and Friday.

Our next cold front or storm system arrives Friday night. Precipitation looks to stay north and east of Texoma but the cold front will come through. It’s not going to be the strongest cold front we have ever seen but it will set temperatures back below average for the weekend.

We shall see a northwest flow aloft with the jet stream early next week keeping us dry with plenty of sunshine!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency and fire crews were called out to the scene of a major crash off Lee Boulevard...
Emergency crews respond to Lawton crash on Lee
The City of Altus created some uproar on social media with one of their posts, that post...
Altus Grand Marshal rescinding leads to new award
Parents say they were notified hours after the crash and are upset a lack of communication.
Concerned LPS parents react to morning bus crash
Two dogs were killed and two firefighters injured in a house fire.
House owned by head of Hilliary Comm. catches fire by Lake Lawtonka
Ronio’s daughter said she wants to share how driving recklessly can easily take a life.
Lawton bridge donated to crash victim

Latest News

Warming trend continues through Friday; cold front Friday night | 12/5 PM
Warming trend continues through Friday; cold front Friday night | 12/5 PM
Mild temperatures this Tuesday afternoon
Mild temperatures this Tuesday afternoon | 12/5AM
Warming trend through Thursday; next storm system this weekend | 12/3 PM
Warming trend through Thursday; next storm system this weekend | 12/3 PM
Mild temperatures this Tuesday afternoon
Mild temperatures this Tuesday afternoon | 12/5AM