Wednesdays with Fort Sill: More holiday events on the horizon

It’s Wednesday, so it is the time where we bridge the gap between the communities of Lawton and Fort Sill.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Justin Allen Rose and Tarra Bates
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Wednesday, so it is the time where we bridge the gap between the communities of Lawton and Fort Sill.

Virginia Aid with Fort Sill joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates in the studio to discuss the many events that Post is putting on this holiday season.

One of those events is the flag football game happening between Soldiers and Marines taking place on Dec. 9. In this game, the 30th ADA will take on MARDET for the second year in a row in a Flag Football Challenge at Butner Field. For more information on that you can call (580) 442-2489 or (580) 442-2526.

The duo also spoke about the upcoming Soldier Trail and Reindeer Run, a Candlelight Stroll, and the upcoming Army versus Navy game.

To learn more about what is upcoming on Post, watch the conversation above!

