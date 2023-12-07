77th Army Band continues spreading holiday cheer at MacArthur High School

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 77th Army Band held their “Home for the Holidays” concert last night, Dec. 6, to ring in the holiday season, but they are not stopping there.

They have decided to bring some more holiday cheer by visiting students at MacArthur High School. The band wanted to be able to bring some comfort and joy to these high schoolers, especially with winter break right around the corner.

”It’s always amazing to me. You get these teenagers that don’t like to open up and kind of angst you know, and then we the power of music is able to get out of the shell,” Sergeant Daniel Rogers said. “We get to meet different people from different communities and shake hands and hear stories, hear their stories, and tell our stories to community members…it’s fun.”

The band has been working on this for months and being able to see it all come together with the roar of the crowd, makes it all worthwhile. They will continue to their next concert in Altus tomorrow, Dec. 8.

