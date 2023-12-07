Community Conversations: Texoma’s own Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Anyone who has heard the name Dolly Parton has heard of her passion for helping children learn to read. Here in Lawton we have a connection to her book blitz with Dr. Regina Deloach, who spearheads the local organization.

Dr. DeLoach and 7News anchor Tarra Bates discussed many things during this conversation. One of those is the Imagination Library itself. The Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children from birth to age five.

Recently, the library received a grant to continue operations for the next five years. However, to continue after that, they will need more donations to keep the operation running. Because of KSWO’s commitment to Texoma’s youth and the need to read, KSWO is partnering with this initiative to create a campaign to make sure all Texoma is aware of the need of the Imagination Library.

The duo also spoke about a virtual career fair coming up in February. To learn about all this and more, watch the conversation above!

