A deep dive into FISTA: Different avenues of funding

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to the city of Lawton’s finance director, the city has funded just over eight million dollars since July 7, 2022.

Dr. Krista Ratliff the CEO of FISTA said the majority of that was for the buildout of the old Sears building.

She added this does not include the purchase of Central Plaza for roughly $14 million.

“The City of Lawton guaranteed that if FISTA wasn’t successful or FISTA can’t make a payment then the City of Lawton would be the backstop for that,” said Dr. Ratliff. “But FISTA took out a note, or a payment for that purchase. So FISTA makes a payment every month for the purchase of the mall.”

Dr. Ratliff said they’re able to pay back the city through the leases from the retail side of Central Plaza, and the organizations renting from inside the FISTA.

However, FISTA has accrued a lot more money than just what the city has given them.

“So we want to make sure the tax burden on our community members is as minimal as we can make it. So we actively go out and seek and engage investments from other partners, whether that’s state or federal dollars” Ratliff said.

During a meeting with the FISTA board and federal consultants, funds from previous fiscal years from grants and other forms of money were tallied.

These added up to roughly $930 million that have been divided amongst FISTA and their community partners.

“The majority of the money that comes into our community goes to our partners in the community in order for it to be advantageous for them to place people boots on the ground within our community and employ and hire people right here at home,” stated Ratliff.

She added because a lot of the money comes from grants it has to be spent a certain way under strict guidelines, and that the city is very engaged when it comes to overseeing the funds that flow in and out.

