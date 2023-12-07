Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Jewish students beg administrators to do something about antisemitism on campus

Jewish students describe rise in antisemitism on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
By Ashonti Ford
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A rise in antisemitism on college campuses brought Jewish-American students to Capitol Hill this week, to lobby support for Israel.

‘Do something’ was the overall message from these students who said the Presidents of their Universities aren’t doing enough to protect them against hate crimes on campus.

“Being a Jew at NYU means being physically assaulted in NYU’s library by a fellow student, while I was wearing an American Israeli flag and having my attacker roam freely throughout the campus,” said Bella Ingberg, an NYU Student.

This was one of the many terrifying moments described by students who attend some of the most esteemed colleges in the country.

A student from MIT was in tears after she expressed what she says is the lack of support from her school’s administrators.

“President Kornbluth, please let me go back to being a scientist,” said Talia Khan, an MIT Student. “Let me go back to being a student. I don’t want to have to keep advocating for Jewish students safety on campus. It’s not my job. Please do your job and act now and if you can’t, I’m asking congress to do it for you.”

Members of congress stood beside students from Harvard and U Penn as they also described their experience on campus since October 7th

“I’m supposed to be studying for my finals,” said a U Penn student.

Each of the students previewed their testimony to the House of Education and Workforce committee about their experiences.

“In just a few short minutes my committee will call in the university of Harvard MIT and Penn to testify publicly about the vile demonstrations of antisemitism engulfing their campuses,” said Virginia Fox, Chairwoman of the Education Workforce Committee.

U Penn and Harvard are along six other colleges being investigated by the department of Education. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority leader Chuck Schumer joined other members of Congress today in support of these investigations.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.
The final journey home: Pearl Harbor marine returns to Oklahoma
Photo of the truck in the creek.
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Comanche Co. creek
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores

Latest News

They may look like just a couple of happy babies, but these two have a story that is very...
After a decade of trying, couple finally becomes parents through embryo adoption
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through...
White House 2nd annual tribal summit opens door to new funding access
The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through...
White House Tribal Summit opens door to new funding access for tribal nations