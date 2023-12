LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Holiday Open House from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. this evening, Dec. 7.

Visitors are welcome to enjoy a fun and friendly evening. There will be snacks and drinks available, and the event is free to the community.

The event is being held at 302 W Gore Boulevard in Lawton.

