Pet of The Week

Lawton Food Bank calls for ‘Share Your Christmas’ donations

The Lawton Food Bank executive director says those seeking out their assistance has increased significantly over the past year.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank executive director says those seeking out their assistance has increased significantly over the past year.

They’re calling on the community to help make Christmas sparkle and fill up bellies not only now, but into January.

So, if you can buy it for yourself at the grocery store and you have the means, you may as well grab another matching item to donate to the food bank.

Don’t forget, some folks may be starting from scratch this time of year.

“Share Your Christmas is one of the most important fundraisers all year,” said Lawton Food Bank Executive Director, Mac Lechel. “We get several thousand pounds of food from this fundraiser which helps not just throughout the holidays, but that pickup time after the month of January is kind of a rough time for everyone kind of recovering from the holidays. So that kind of helps get through that slow time as far as donations go.”

The Lawton Food Bank says anything you get at the grocery store, they’ll take for a donation and when you’re donating, keep in mind staples like flour, kid-friendly foods, oil and, of course, spices.

