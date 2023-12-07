Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made the announcement today.

In his statement, he said Michael Davis delivered cocaine to the employee while she was working in October of 2020.

The attorney general said Davis’ plea came after an investigation from his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit which was looking into an alleged medication theft at the senior center.

He’s been sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of distributing a controlled dangerous substance and illegal use of a telecommunication device.

