Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha

UPDATE: According to OHP, westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is now open between US-277, near mile marker 80, in Chickasha, and US-277, mile marker 53, in Elgin.

However, eastbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike remains closed as of 2:47 p.m., Dec. 7.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several I-44 lanes close to Chickasha and Elgin are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash and grass fires in the same area.

According to OHP, east and westbound lanes on I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike are closed between US-277 in Chickasha around mile marker 80, and US-277 in Elgin around mile marker 53.

These lanes are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash at mile marker 76. There is also a grass fire in this area, according to OHP. Motorists are being advised to detour at Chickasha and Elgin to US-277.

OHP has said that this closure could last through the afternoon.

