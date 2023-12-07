Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha

(WTOC)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
UPDATE: According to OHP, westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is now open between US-277, near mile marker 80, in Chickasha, and US-277, mile marker 53, in Elgin.

However, eastbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike remains closed as of 2:47 p.m., Dec. 7.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several I-44 lanes close to Chickasha and Elgin are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash and grass fires in the same area.

According to OHP, east and westbound lanes on I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike are closed between US-277 in Chickasha around mile marker 80, and US-277 in Elgin around mile marker 53.

These lanes are closed due to a multiple vehicle crash at mile marker 76. There is also a grass fire in this area, according to OHP. Motorists are being advised to detour at Chickasha and Elgin to US-277.

OHP has said that this closure could last through the afternoon.

The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through...
White House 2nd annual tribal summit opens door to new funding access
White House Tribal Summit opens door to new funding access for tribal nations
