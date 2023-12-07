Tomorrow will be the last day with above average temperatures | 12/7 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the 50s and 40s across Texoma with partly cloudy skies. Sunrise tomorrow morning is at 7:28 a.m., and we expect to have another warm day after sunrise. Temperatures will peak once again in the mid-70s with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. While tomorrow will be unseasonably warm, we do expect a cold front to move into the area in the evening hours. This front will not have much impact on tomorrow, but the cool air will stick around for the weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. The afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-50s, which will be about a 20-degree drop from the previous day. We will also be watching out for strong winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Winds will calm as we head into Sunday, but temperatures will stay seasonable with highs in the mid-50s once again.

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s across Texoma. Another cold front will attempt to move into the area on Wednesday and Thursday, but it is expected to stall out around the Red River. At this point, we expect the front to move far enough south to see temperatures drop into the low 50s for the back half of next week. This front will also bring our next chance for widespread rain to the area. Scattered showers appear possible on both Wednesday and Thursday (and possibly Friday as well). Temperatures will stay above the freezing mark, so there is no risk of any winter weather with this system. We will keep you updated and give you more details on the rain chances as we move closer to next week.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.