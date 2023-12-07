U.S. Cellular donates food, other items to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry got a major donation this morning, Dec. 7, for its own efforts to give back to communities in Southwest Oklahoma.

The Ministry received $1,000 worth of food and other items for their annual Holiday Meal. They got food, utensils, Styrofoam trays, coffee, sugar and much more.

U.S. Cellular made the donation as part of its “Gift of Connection” program.

