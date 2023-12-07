White House 2nd annual tribal summit opens door to new funding access

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through an executive order signed by President Biden today. Comanche Chairman Mark Woomavovah was at the summit in D.C., and says they discussed progress made by tribes since the first summit last year.

”Today we’re discussing what we’ve achieved over that time, and more opportunities for all tribal sovereign nations to take advantage of the federal programs,” Woommavovah said.

Woomavovah also said many of the points discussed today were regarding program support and opening doors directly to federal leadership contacts, cutting out the middle man.

”It’s leader to leader engagements, the way it should be, nation to nation. The Biden Administration understands that we’re a nation within a nation, and that our sovereignty, we’re able to governance our self, but we do need assistance from the federal government for our programs,” Woommavovah said.

But Governor Stitt says he doesn’t feel creating a separation of people is going to benefit anyone. He says tribes and the state need to have important conversations about the reach of powers held by each.

”As far as I’m concerned we’re all Oklahomans and we believe in equal opportunities from everyone. Are we one state? Or are we thirty-nine different states all together? That’s a conversation that we need to have as citizens, and I believe that the citizens are with me, they want to have one set of rules, regardless of who you are,” Stitt said.

Kiowa Chairman Lawrence Spottedbird says today’s summit is important because it addresses an issue he feels is happening in Oklahoma, saying:

“The state is interfering with our commerce. We need to get the federal government to back us up just to support economic development in our communities. We’re still the poorest people in the country... We are nations. The states shouldn’t interfere in our right to govern in the way we want to govern and deal our commerce the way we want to deal our commerce. So, that’s being discussed here.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.