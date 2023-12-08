580 Roller girls are looking for a new home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The 580 Roller girls are in full swing and are ready for their next match.

Since 2010, the all women team has been part of the southwest oklahoma women derby league. But, what is rolling derby?

”It’s kind of like football without the ball. It is a very contact sport but it is fun and it’s a way of exercise, it’s a way of getting to know other women from other places, it’s just a good community of people” said Katherine Knighton, a member of the 580 Roller Girls.

She said this game is very aggressive. But, name a sport where you don’t get hurt? She added, the pros outweighed the cons.

”Well the pros are getting to know each other, always having someone to have your back and the cons is the weather at times. I mean it gets to 108 and we are still out here practicing” explained Knighton.

Most games happen inside a roller rink, but for this Lawton team, finding a home for games is not that easy.

”We do have skates we jump, so they just want to protect their floors which I understand but when its raining we can not play. We can’t practice, when we have storms anything like that we can’t do it. So we are just looking for a place to come inside out of the weather, so we can practice no matter what” said Knighton.

While they continue searching for a new home, you can support them by attending their games, following their 580 roller girls facebook for more information on upcoming events.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.