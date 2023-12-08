Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

7News team celebrates the holiday season with Share Your Christmas

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At all Walmart locations on Thursday, members of the 7News team made their way to accept donations for Share Your Christmas.

The event, in partnership with the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army, sees the crew stationed outside as they accept monetary donations, food items and toys from those who are willing and able to lend a hand.

Throughout the event, various members of the team gave live updates from the event to show how the community together to help those in need this holiday season.

Meteorologist Barrett Phillips live from Walmart on Sheridan

Meteorologist Barrett Phillips joins us live to give an update on Share Your Christmas from the Walmart on Sheridan in Lawton!

Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Quanah Parker and Barrett Phillips live from Sheridan

Report Johnathan Lewis is live from Quanah Parker and Meteorologist Barrett Phillips is live from Sheridan where they bring you the updates!

Meteorologist Alex Searl live from Walmart Neighborhood market on Lee

Meteorologist Alex Searl brings us an update live from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Lee Boulevard

Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Walmart on Quanah Parker

Reporter Johnathan Lewis gives a live update from Walmart on Quanah Parker!

Reporter Johnathan Lewis speaks with Major Raymond Pruitt from the Lawton Salvation Army

Reporter Johnathan Lewis speaks with Major Raymond Pruitt of the Lawton Salvation Army about the importance of Share Your Christmas and giving!

We would like to thank everyone for sharing their Christmas with us and with those in need this holiday season! We hope to see everyone next year!

