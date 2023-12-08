7News team celebrates the holiday season with Share Your Christmas
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At all Walmart locations on Thursday, members of the 7News team made their way to accept donations for Share Your Christmas.
The event, in partnership with the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army, sees the crew stationed outside as they accept monetary donations, food items and toys from those who are willing and able to lend a hand.
Throughout the event, various members of the team gave live updates from the event to show how the community together to help those in need this holiday season.
Meteorologist Barrett Phillips live from Walmart on Sheridan
Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Quanah Parker and Barrett Phillips live from Sheridan
Meteorologist Alex Searl live from Walmart Neighborhood market on Lee
Reporter Johnathan Lewis live from Walmart on Quanah Parker
Reporter Johnathan Lewis speaks with Major Raymond Pruitt from the Lawton Salvation Army
We would like to thank everyone for sharing their Christmas with us and with those in need this holiday season! We hope to see everyone next year!
