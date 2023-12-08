7News team celebrates the holiday season with Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At all Walmart locations on Thursday, members of the 7News team made their way to accept donations for Share Your Christmas.

The event, in partnership with the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army, sees the crew stationed outside as they accept monetary donations, food items and toys from those who are willing and able to lend a hand.

Throughout the event, various members of the team gave live updates from the event to show how the community together to help those in need this holiday season.

Reporter Johnathan Lewis speaks with Major Raymond Pruitt of the Lawton Salvation Army about the importance of Share Your Christmas and giving!

We would like to thank everyone for sharing their Christmas with us and with those in need this holiday season! We hope to see everyone next year!

