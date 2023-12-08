Actor Ryan O’Neal dies at 82

(Gray News) - Actor Ryan O’Neal, known for roles in “Peyton Place” and “Love Story,” has died at age 82.

Sportscaster Patrick O’Neal posted about his father’s death to Instagram, calling him “a very generous man who has always been there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade.”

Ryan O’Neal had been diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and then with prostate cancer in 2012.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.