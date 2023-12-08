Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital
A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.
The final journey home: Pearl Harbor marine returns to Oklahoma
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’
Photo of the truck in the creek.
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Comanche Co. creek

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
Truck hits parade crowd: 'Bodies flying'
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade
Peter Simon, 54, of Woodsville, New Hampshire, appeared in court Thursday.
Massachusetts officer killed in crash, suspect in court