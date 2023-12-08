Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cold front rolls into Texoma tonight | 12/8 AM

By Alex Searl
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will begin with temperatures in the 50s for most in Texoma before sunrise. We will warm up quickly once the sun comes out with afternoon highs forecasted for the low 70s across Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with mild winds shifting from south to north at 10 to 15 mph. This will be our last day with these unseasonably warm temperatures as we do expect a cold front to move through Texoma this evening.

While the cold front will move in tonight, the cooling effects will not kick in until tomorrow when we are forecasting a nearly 20-degree drop. This will put the afternoon highs for your Saturday in the low 50s, which is much closer to the average for this time of year. Winds will pick up tomorrow as well with strong northern winds at 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph will be possible. Winds will calm down on Sunday, but temperatures will remain constant with afternoon highs once again reaching the low 50s.

We will see temperatures jump back into the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. While the back half of next week has some uncertainty, it appears widespread rain will be possible on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week. Scattered showers will linger during this few-day stretch with rainfall totals of over an inch possible for many in the area. The exact locations of rainfall and timing will be what we work out as we move closer to next week, so stay tuned for the forecast as we move ahead.

Have a great weekend!

