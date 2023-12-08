Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Group of soldiers on Fort Sill earn expert badges

On Friday, a group of soldiers came together to receive a prestigious award.
By Phoebe Florian and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, a group of soldiers came together to receive a prestigious award.

Soldiers and infantrymen trained for two weeks to earn the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge.

They had to undergo a five-day testing period that put skills like fitness and land navigation to the test.

Passing the test and earning the badges, gives the soldiers a certain sense of pride.

“The pride I get from it is for me to be able to lead my formation, and now my formation can look up to me and say if the brigade Command Sgt. Maj. was able to do it with a busy schedule, why can’t I do it,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Arroyoavila with the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital
A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’
The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through...
White House 2nd annual tribal summit opens door to new funding access
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores

Latest News

On Friday, a group of soldiers came together to receive a prestigious award.
Group of soldiers on Fort Sill earn expert badges
If you’ve been tracking your bus through the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) app, tough luck.
LATS discontinues current app
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at...
Inmate assaults 3 staff members at Lawton Correctional Facility