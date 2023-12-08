Group of soldiers on Fort Sill earn expert badges

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, a group of soldiers came together to receive a prestigious award.

Soldiers and infantrymen trained for two weeks to earn the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Infantry Badge.

They had to undergo a five-day testing period that put skills like fitness and land navigation to the test.

Passing the test and earning the badges, gives the soldiers a certain sense of pride.

“The pride I get from it is for me to be able to lead my formation, and now my formation can look up to me and say if the brigade Command Sgt. Maj. was able to do it with a busy schedule, why can’t I do it,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Arroyoavila with the 434th Field Artillery Brigade.

