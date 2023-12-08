LATS discontinues current app

Expert Connections
If you’ve been tracking your bus through the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) app, tough luck.
By Phoebe Florian and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve been tracking your bus through the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) app, tough luck.

Starting Jan. 2, LATS will no longer have its ETA app, which tells you what time your bus is going to arrive.

Passengers will still be able to plan their trip on the LATS website and Google Maps.

The app might not be going away altogether.

LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says they are hoping to have a new and improved app by March 2024.

