Pet of The Week

Lawton area businesses become 'Purple Heart' entities

Five area businesses came together to honor Veterans as they became a “Purple Heart” entity.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST
Five area businesses came together to honor Veterans as they became a "Purple Heart" entity.

That happened during a ceremony Thursday afternoon, where the businesses received plaques in exchange for a proclamation honoring Purple Heart recipients, and a promise to put a parking sign up at those businesses.

The adjutant for the Mount Scott Purple Heart chapter, Bruce Dwyer, says ceremonies like this are important for honoring the veterans who have sacrificed so much.

“The purpose of becoming a Purple Heart college, or city, or business is to show and recognize and respect the sacrifice of the veterans who have given a lot or given their all,” said Dwyer.

Also happening at the same event, an area realtor donated $5,000 out of a $25,000 pledge to the Purple Heart chapter.

