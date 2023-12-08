Lawton police find 8-year-old, begin search for parents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton police department is searching for the parents of a missing eight year old girl, who they say they found wandering near 21st and A Avenue earlier Friday.

A Lawton police captain said a little girl was found at around eleven Friday morning wearing all pink. She told them her name was Evelyn, but wasn’t able to tell them her last name or what school she goes to, according to police. They say they’re looking for any information that might get her back home.

If you know her or her parents, police ask you to call the Lawton dispatch center at 580-581-3271.

This is a developing story. You can count on us to give you updates as they happen.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.