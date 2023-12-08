OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady County Thursday afternoon.

OHP names them as 74-year-old Phillip Stephens of Lubbock, 77-year-old Bedford Rowland of Altus and 76-year-old Marcia Rowland of Lawton.

The preliminary report by OHP says six others suffered various injuries, with at least three of them already out of the hospital.

The crash included nine cars in total and happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, west of Ninnekah.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

