Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady County Thursday afternoon.(kswo)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady County Thursday afternoon.

OHP names them as 74-year-old Phillip Stephens of Lubbock, 77-year-old Bedford Rowland of Altus and 76-year-old Marcia Rowland of Lawton.

The preliminary report by OHP says six others suffered various injuries, with at least three of them already out of the hospital.

The crash included nine cars in total and happened just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, west of Ninnekah.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital
A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’
The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through...
White House 2nd annual tribal summit opens door to new funding access
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores

Latest News

If you’ve been tracking your bus through the Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) app, tough luck.
LATS discontinues current app
Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at...
Three staff members assaulted by inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
580 Roller Girls are looking for a home
580 Roller Girls are looking for a new home