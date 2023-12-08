Pearl Harbor Marine laid to rest on death anniversary

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor made it to his final resting place Thursday, exactly 82 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Marines, Veterans and Members of Pfc. Taylor’s family proudly gathered in his hometown of Carnegie for the service, despite never meeting him.

“He gave his life for our country. Jesus says anybody that gives their lives, they’re friends. They should be celebrated,” said Army veteran Wesley Goombi. “We have to honor him by being here and showing our support.”

The Marine’s nephew, Williams Biggers, said Thursday’s support was more than he could’ve imagined. Other funeral attendees said the 81st anniversary of the attack was the best day to honor their brother in arms.

“It’s Wonderful,” Goombi said.

“Once you’re in the military, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Marine, the Army, you’re a brother..That feeling stays with you, really the rest of your life,” added Paul Tate, another Army veteran.

Biggers said this day is a dream come true for his family.

”I feel like we have fulfilled my grandfather’s greatest wish, and that was to bring his son home,” he said. “He learned that his son was missing in action on Christmas Day of 1941.. I feel like that’s part of one of the reason’s I’m here, which is to fulfill my grandfather’s greatest wish.”

Now, the father and son are reunited in the same cemetery for eternity.

