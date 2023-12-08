Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pearl Harbor Marine laid to rest on death anniversary

The Marine was laid to rest exactly 82 years after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:23 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARNEGIE, Okla. (KSWO) - Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor made it to his final resting place Thursday, exactly 82 years after his death in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Marines, Veterans and Members of Pfc. Taylor’s family proudly gathered in his hometown of Carnegie for the service, despite never meeting him.

“He gave his life for our country. Jesus says anybody that gives their lives, they’re friends. They should be celebrated,” said Army veteran Wesley Goombi. “We have to honor him by being here and showing our support.”

The Marine’s nephew, Williams Biggers, said Thursday’s support was more than he could’ve imagined. Other funeral attendees said the 81st anniversary of the attack was the best day to honor their brother in arms.

“It’s Wonderful,” Goombi said.

“Once you’re in the military, it doesn’t matter if you’re a Marine, the Army, you’re a brother..That feeling stays with you, really the rest of your life,” added Paul Tate, another Army veteran.

Biggers said this day is a dream come true for his family.

”I feel like we have fulfilled my grandfather’s greatest wish, and that was to bring his son home,” he said. “He learned that his son was missing in action on Christmas Day of 1941.. I feel like that’s part of one of the reason’s I’m here, which is to fulfill my grandfather’s greatest wish.”

Now, the father and son are reunited in the same cemetery for eternity.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital
A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
Private First Class Charles Robert Taylor was killed in the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941.
The final journey home: Pearl Harbor marine returns to Oklahoma
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’
Photo of the truck in the creek.
Driver taken to hospital after crashing into Comanche Co. creek

Latest News

The Marine was laid to rest exactly 82 years after he was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Pearl Harbor Marine laid to rest on death anniversary
Wolverines face MacArthur tomorrow in round two
Lawton High wins triple OT thriller over Putnam City 66-62
Highlanders move to second round of the Great Plains Invitational
MacArthur beats bitter rival Eisenhower 82-54
At all Walmart locations on Thursday, members of the 7News team made their way to accept...
7News team celebrates the holiday season with Share Your Christmas