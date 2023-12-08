Three staff members assaulted by inmate at Lawton Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three staff members were sent to the hospital Friday as a result of an assault by an inmate at the Lawton Correctional Facility.

According to a spokesperson with GEO, they confirmed that the three staff members were assaulted and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson also noted that all three are in stable condition.

Law enforcement and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections are currently investigating the incident.

