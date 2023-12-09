Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus man arrested after allegedly being found inside a woman’s home

Bell has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.
Bell has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.(KSWO)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A 37-year-old Altus man has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.

According to court documents, Kawasi Akeem Bell allegedly broke into the victim’s apartment while she was away.

The court documents go on to detail that when the victim arrived at their home, they found Bell inside and asked him to leave, something the alleged intruder said he was not willing to do.

When police arrived, the court documents indicated the apartment door handle had been locked and during the search empty alcohol bottles were found strewn throughout the apartment and the television was broken.

Bell was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where he faces up to seven years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital
Police say the girl was found wearing all pink at around 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Lawton police find 8-year-old, now back with mother
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is identifying the three people who died in a multi-car crash in Grady...
OHP releases names of 3 dead in Thursday I-44 crash in Grady Co.
A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’

Latest News

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Roderick stopped by to show us this week’s furry friend!
Furry Friend Friday: Wire-Haired Terrier mix
Chilly this weekend; rain chances increase next week | 12/8 PM
Chilly this weekend; rain chances increase next week | 12/8 PM
"A" Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
Fort Sill sees around 350 basic training graduates Friday
Oklahoma has benefits that other states may not have when it comes to cinema production.
Oklahoma film industry has added benefits
A group of soldiers came together to receive a prestigious award.
Group of soldiers on Fort Sill earn expert badges