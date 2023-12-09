Altus man arrested after allegedly being found inside a woman’s home

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A 37-year-old Altus man has been arrested for burglary in the second degree after he was found in a woman’s home.

According to court documents, Kawasi Akeem Bell allegedly broke into the victim’s apartment while she was away.

The court documents go on to detail that when the victim arrived at their home, they found Bell inside and asked him to leave, something the alleged intruder said he was not willing to do.

When police arrived, the court documents indicated the apartment door handle had been locked and during the search empty alcohol bottles were found strewn throughout the apartment and the television was broken.

Bell was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office where he faces up to seven years in prison.

