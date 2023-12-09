Chilly this weekend; rain chances increase next week | 12/8 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front is currently seeping through Texoma this evening. The storm system responsible for the cold front will pass through dry tonight and tomorrow. The only exception is just enough energy could allow a stray shower in our far northwestern areas from Elk city, OK to Childress, TX. Even in these areas only a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower exists Saturday morning. It will be mainly dry this weekend and chilly. This will not be the strongest cold front ever, but temps will be slightly below average. High temps will be in the low to mid 50′s with lows in the 30′s and 20′s. Early next week temps recover a bit Monday to 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we will see some rainfall move in from the southwest. This will be due to a cut-off low pressure system that looks to slowly pass through Texoma. This will lead to increased rainfall and cloud coverage leading to temps in the 50′s for the next several days. There could be more than one round of rain during this time period. Cut-off lows are tougher to forecast, but confidence is increasing in Texoma getting rainfall. Although, the timing and amount may be adjusted between now and then. As of now, it looks like Texoma could see widespread amounts of 0.50″ - 1.50″ with up to 2.50″ locally.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

