Fort Sill sees around 350 basic training graduates Friday

"A" Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
"A" Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery(KSWO)
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Almost 350 soldiers graduated in a ceremony Friday at Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

The soldiers come from “A” Battery, 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery and “C” Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery.

"C" Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery
"C" Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery(KSWO)

This week’s honor grads are Pfc. Aiden Betancourt from McMinnville, Tennessee from First of the 22nd and Pfc. Landon Lancon from First of the 31st who is from Loreauville, Louisiana.

Pfc. Landon Lancon and Pfc. Aiden Betancourt
Pfc. Landon Lancon and Pfc. Aiden Betancourt(KSWO)

All of Friday’s graduates will now head to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft from things like Field and Air Defense Artillery, medical, and more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

