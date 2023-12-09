Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Furry Friend Friday: Wire-Haired Terrier mix

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Rodrick stopped by to show us this week’s furry friend!
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Rodrick stopped by to show us this week’s furry friend!

This week’s friend is an energetic 2-year-old Wire-Haired Terrier mix.

He will be available at 10 a.m. at Lawton Animal Welfare at 2104 SW 6th Street.

Santa Paws is currently taking place at Lawton Animal Welfare. This event helps those who need assistance with their furry friends during the holiday season. If you would like to help, there are currently paws available on the tree.

Empty the Shelters is going on sponsored by the Bissel Pet Foundation. Adoption fees are $20 until the 17 of December. There are several dogs and cats that are available for adoption.

Rodrick also advises on getting a pet for Christmas.

You can watch the interview above to learn more!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed between Elgin and Chickasha
Multiple vehicle crash leaves I-44 lanes closed, 3 dead, 2 transported to hospital
A drug dealer out of Lawton has pleaded guilty to selling cocaine to a nursing home employee.
Lawton man pleads guilty after allegedly selling cocaine to nursing home employee
LPD makes arrests after ‘lengthy pursuit’
The second White House Tribal Summit aimed to expand tribal access to federal funding through...
White House 2nd annual tribal summit opens door to new funding access
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores
Casey’s starts renovations on EZ-GO convenience stores

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday: One-year-old female Springer Spaniel
Furry Friend Friday: One-year-old female Springer Spaniel
Furry Friend Friday: 13-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier
Furry Friend Friday: 13-week-old American Staffordshire Terrier
Furry Friend Friday: 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix
Furry Friend Friday: 2-year-old American Bulldog Mastiff mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shepard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shephard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shepard mix
Furry Friend Friday: Australian Shephard mix