Furry Friend Friday: Wire-Haired Terrier mix

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Roy Rodrick stopped by to show us this week’s furry friend!

This week’s friend is an energetic 2-year-old Wire-Haired Terrier mix.

He will be available at 10 a.m. at Lawton Animal Welfare at 2104 SW 6th Street.

Santa Paws is currently taking place at Lawton Animal Welfare. This event helps those who need assistance with their furry friends during the holiday season. If you would like to help, there are currently paws available on the tree.

Empty the Shelters is going on sponsored by the Bissel Pet Foundation. Adoption fees are $20 until the 17 of December. There are several dogs and cats that are available for adoption.

Rodrick also advises on getting a pet for Christmas.

You can watch the interview above to learn more!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.