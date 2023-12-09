‘Nothing lasts forever’: Members behind Kid’s Zone reminisce amid playground’s bleak future

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Last month, the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of Lawton announced it was getting $1.5 million for park upgrades.

However, when the announcement was made, one park in particular seemed to be missing from the list.

Kids Zone was a community effort involving thousands of people taking their time and energy to raise over $300,000 to build something Lawton had never seen before.

Twenty three years later, the park has become unsafe for todays generation.

“Like I said it was built with passion and love, and that’s what’s different about Kids Zone than any other place in this area,” said Mark Glenn.

Glenn was the project coordinator behind this Lawton staple. He said he would visit a community built park while visiting his parents in California and wanted to bring something like that to his hometown.

“It would get the children out of the house for physical exercise. Adults meet each other,” Glenn said. “Many, many people have become friends just from meeting out here at this location. It’s been a blessing to the town. Nobody could argue with me if I say that Lawton sure got a bang for it’s buck for this thing that was built twenty three years ago.”

Glenn stated, after the park was built, it was given to the city for upkeep.

“I’d say it’s held up decently, but it could definitely stand some repair,” said Brandi McNeal, one park-goer.

With the effort put in by the community and the park slowly falling apart, many were surprised to see Kids Zone not on the list, after city council approved over $1.5 million for park repairs and improvements.

Officials with the City of Lawton said other parks needed the improvements more.

Glenn added compared to plastic and metal parks, wood deteriorates a lot faster and you can only fill in the cracks so many times.

He said he knew the end was near, adding the life span of the park was expected to be 20-25 years, and here we are 23 years later.

“All things come to an end. Nothing lasts forever,” Glenn said. “We are at the predicted life span. We’ve made it here, it might last another year or two, but this will come to an end to.”

Though the park wasn’t expected to last forever, the amount of people who came and put it together will always have that memory.

“I walked in today and I saw all these familiar things we had touched that Kathy and Carol and all the volunteers helped me bring to fruition,” recalled Jack Bryan.

Bryan used to be an art professor at Cameron University and was the lead artist for all of the hand print tiles you see at the entrance of the park.

“It has a touch of time interlaced within the whole thing, and I think that’s good for this kind of throw-away society of where you have something that has lasted and it’s still valuable,” said Bryan. “Still has it’s own little life that is going on and influencing. I loved that I did it. I would do it all over again.”

But not all hope is lost. Glenn said they were able to invest part of the original donations, and have a reserve fund of around $40,000 that can be used to renovate or start a new kids zone.

“We’re looking for an organization to step up to the plate and maybe wanna build another one,” said Glenn. “Whether or not that’ll happen, we’ll see. That’s what I’d like to see, but if not there are other things we can do. We can support the other play grounds in this town if another kids zone doesn’t come to fruition.”

