Oklahoma film industry has added benefits

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has benefits that other states may not have when it comes to cinema production.

Movie filming on Oklahoma has seen more movement in the last few years, but not just from Hollywood directors. Oklahoma born writer-director, Kyle Kauwika-Harris, and producer Jacob Snovel, also from Oklahoma, have both been involved in feature films that have been filmed in the state.

”We shot ‘Out of Exile’ in Oklahoma City and Shawnee, that was released this year in January. And of course, we did a couple short films this summer, one was set in Chandler, the other was set in Lawton,” Kauwika-Harris said.

Both have also filmed projects in other states, but feel Oklahoma offers a few things other states can’t. Snovel says shooting in his hometown of Chandler also gave him more resources.

”You can put together a team very quickly, you’ve got a shorthand between team members and departments. You can’t go to L.A. with all of what needs to be done and get the same value,” Snovel said.

”When you cast someone from Hollywood, it’s all about schedule and timing. I prefer to work where I can talk to actors and really get in there and discuss things,“ Kauwika-Harris said.

Actors Connie Franklin and Kyle Jacob-Henry feel it’s important to shoot in Oklahoma to build its credibility as a film-friendly state.

”For the past few years, with Oklahoma rebate, all that, films coming here - I’m able to do, kind of my passion, my purpose here, playing it right in Oklahoma, and realizing that there are other families, other guys like me, and they don’t have to, pretty much, shut down their dreams anymore, because work is coming to the state,” Jacob-Henry said.

”You know when you’re working with your friends and your community, you’re telling each other’s stories. I mean, Kyle Harris wrote this story. It’s his abby, it’shis brain child and you’re bringing that to life,” Franklin said.

